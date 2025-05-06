Women domestic workers in Himachal to get Rs 1,500 pension per month

Shimla, May 6 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in its second consecutive meeting, approved the inclusion of women domestic workers under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behana Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna. They will receive Rs 1,500 pension per month.

The women who have completed a minimum of 100 days as domestic help, along with their daughters aged 21 years and above, will be eligible for the pension.

It also approved an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for naturally grown crops. The MSP for wheat has been raised to Rs 60 from Rs 40 per kg and for maize to Rs 40 from Rs 30 per kg. Additionally, the Cabinet okayed the MSP for naturally grown raw turmeric at the rate of Rs 90 per kg and barley from the Pangi block in Chamba district at Rs 60 per kg. It was also decided to declare Pangi as the first natural farming subdivision of the state.

The Cabinet gave its nod to allot 422 stage carriage routes in favour of private operators to offer efficient transport services to the people and provide self-employment opportunities for the unemployed.

To address the problem of roadside parking and congestion, the Cabinet gave its nod to open the feasible closed basement floor for parking purposes. If the designated parking floor is used for any purpose other than parking, a heavy penalty will be imposed and will restore the floor meant for parking purposes.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of nephrology, neurology, and gastroenterology departments at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur, along with the creation and filling of 118 posts across various categories to ensure its smooth functioning. It decided to fill 43 technical vacancies under Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to open a new division of the Jal Shakti Vibhag at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district. It also approved the new Home Stay Policy and decided to fix the registration fee for homestays in Pangi subdivision at 50 per cent of the standard rate. The Cabinet also approved the upgradation of the Ayurvedic Health Centre at Kosari in the Jaisinghpur Assembly segment of Kangra district to a 10-bedded Ayurvedic Hospital along with the creation and filling of necessary posts.

