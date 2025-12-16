Women-centric schemes have enhanced their dignity, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that women-centric government initiatives over the past few years have significantly enhanced their dignity, security and economic independence across the state.

Launching the distribution of entrepreneurship seed capital cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in the Lamding and Barpeta Assembly constituencies, the Chief Minister said the scheme reflects the government’s resolve to strengthen Assam’s economy through women-led enterprises.

Addressing a large gathering of women entrepreneurs at Srimanta Sankardeva Nagar playground in Hojai, Sarma said cheques under MMUA have already been distributed to nearly 12 lakh women across 50 Assembly constituencies, and the process will be completed in all constituencies by February 15 next year.

In the first phase, the government has set a target of providing Rs 10,000 each to 32 lakh women, involving an expenditure of Rs 3,200 crore.

“This is the first time since Independence that such a massive initiative has been undertaken exclusively for women,” Sarma said, adding that the aim is to empower women financially and place them at the centre of Assam’s growth story.

He said the government has taken several steps to ensure women live with dignity, including strict action against crimes, measures to curb child marriage and initiatives to promote girls’ education.

Referring to schemes such as Nijut Moina, free admissions, bicycles for Class IX students and scooters for meritorious higher secondary students, the Chief Minister said these efforts have transformed opportunities for young girls.

Sarma also highlighted the expansion of Orunodoi, Assam’s flagship women-oriented welfare scheme, under which monthly assistance has been enhanced from Rs 830 to Rs 1,250, with beneficiaries rising from 18 lakh to around 40 lakh. Widow's pension has also been increased to Rs 1,250 per month.

Calling upon beneficiaries to work towards becoming “Lakhpati Baideu”, the Chief Minister said the initial Rs 10,000 assistance is meant to start the journey towards self-reliance, with provisions for higher financial support of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 in later phases for those who utilise the funds productively.

Later, addressing beneficiaries in Barpeta, Sarma said the scheme aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating three crore “Lakhpati Didis” nationwide, with Assam targeting 40 lakh such women.

He also announced that the historic Vrindabani Vastra preserved in a London museum will be brought to Assam for exhibition in 2027, to showcase the state’s rich weaving heritage.

