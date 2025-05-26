Women can achieve autonomy through financial empowerment: Delhi CM at Women Leadership Series

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has emphasised on financial empowerment of women to achieve autonomy.

At the inaugural lecture of the Women’s Leadership Series titled ‘From Access to Autonomy -- The Impact of Financial Independence on Women Leadership’, she said, “It is essential for women to be financially empowered. It is possible for women to achieve autonomy, financial access and become leaders by enhancing and increasing their own potential to reach a position which enables them to make their own decisions.”

The event also included Georgia Varisco, Chief of YuWaah at UNICEF, as a distinguished speaker and Vaishnavi Jain of Global Woman Foundation (GWF).

The lecture was organised as part of the Women’s Leadership Series by the Global Woman Foundation in partnership with O.P. Jindal Global University and the Centre for Advancing Research in Management & Law (CARML).

“We have seen in the past that ‘power’ was often associated with the primary earner in the family, as it was often men who had that role, and women were dependent on them. This discussion is meant to show the path to women. As a leader, I need to assist women in our state towards that goal and strengthen their resolve. India has been enriched with social reformers who have supported the cause of women's empowerment. We have overcome barriers like female infanticide and resistance towards widow remarriage, or even access to education for women. We have supported the cause of promoting girls towards growth, progress, and development. Today, women are rising in every field, and this has not been achieved without a struggle, and it has taken time to alter the social and cultural mindset. To make the goal of the Leadership Series a success, we need to collectively work towards removing impediments that curb the progress and advancement of women,” the Chief Minister said as part of the address.

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and the Global Women Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing academic collaboration, research, and leadership opportunities for women.

This strategic partnership is designed to foster the exchange of research personnel, facilitate live projects, provide student internships, and organize joint conferences, symposiums, and workshops.

By combining JGU’s global academic reach with the Global Women Foundation’s commitment to women’s empowerment, the collaboration seeks to create a dynamic platform for innovation, leadership training, and cross-sectoral dialogue.

The partnership will also see the organization of high-impact conferences and symposiums, bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss pressing issues and share best practices. Workshops and leadership series events, such as this inaugural lecture, will provide ongoing opportunities for capacity building and mentorship, focusing on nurturing the next generation of women leaders.

Lauding the pioneering initiative, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “As we discuss the impact of financial independence on women's leadership, our Chief Guest, Rekha Gupta, epitomizes the vision of women's empowerment by holding positions of responsibility and leadership. At the heart of a pluralistic, egalitarian, and inclusive society lies the issue of women’s rights and how we contribute to their empowerment.”

“We have witnessed extraordinary developments in the framework of legislative interventions, including the Equal Remuneration Act of 1976; the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act of 2005, which advocated for equal inheritance rights for daughters; the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act of 2017; and, of course, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act of 2013. Public policy plays a catalytic role in advancing women's financial empowerment, and the Government of India has undertaken significant efforts to advance the rights of women, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana; loans for SC/ST and women entrepreneurs; Mahila e-Haat, an online platform for women-led enterprises; the Mudra Yojana for women’s micro-enterprises; and one-stop centres focused on providing legal, psychological, and economic support for survivors of violence,” he said.

“This event underscores the need to build a society where women are empowered to engage in meaningful employment and have a strong foundation in education. We must envisage a future where every woman can start her own business, own land or a home, and lead in politics, law, medicine, and technology -- making decisions in courts, companies, and communities -- not as exceptions, but as equals. Autonomy is not just about personal freedom; it is about shared power, structural change, and social justice,” he said further.

In her introductory remarks, Professor Dipika Jain, Executive Dean of Jindal Global Law School, said: “A woman who lacks control over her finances remains subject to the decisions of others -- whether within her family, community, or workplace. Financial independence is not merely about having money; it is about the autonomy to make choices, the dignity to chart one’s path, and the strength to walk away from violence, exploitation, or neglect. At Jindal Global Law School, we view the law not only as an instrument of justice but also as a powerful agent of transformation. Over the years, we have made a deliberate effort to foreground women’s leadership—not just in our discourse but in our research, pedagogy, and institutional framework. We take pride in our numerous research centres led by women scholars, and 70% of our leadership positions are held by women”.

Vaishnavi Jain, Global Woman Foundation (GWF) said, “We are here to celebrate the strength, resilience and potential of women worldwide and it is our mission to turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into reality. At GWF, we are leaders, collaborators and decision makers. Our mission is to grow and learn together: be it mastering financial literacy, launching new ventures, climbing the leadership ladder or advancing careers. Our capacity-building programme is here to support every aspiration. At GWF, we help women by fostering a sense of community through our various projects. GWF provides a platform for members to connect, inspire and work towards collective success and join our mission to create a safe, inclusive environment where every voice matters.”

Giorgia Varisco, Chief of Yuwaah (Youth & Adolescent), UNICEF, gave the keynote address and said, “The effort in convening such a diverse and influential group of leaders, activists, and thinkers reflects your unwavering commitment to gender equality and social transformation. It's a gathering where ideas, experience, and purpose intersect to remind us what is possible when we act collectively. Financial independence is not just about earning money, it's about the power to choose, influence and stand on your own feet and to lead. With financial independence comes a new role within the family and community. The shift from being invisible to becoming agents of influence is what true empowerment looks like. While progress is undeniable, there is still work to be done to ensure that every woman has a fair chance to lead. Women, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, continue to face barriers from limited access to formal financial systems, gender norms, or limited mobility.”

Prof (Dr) Manmeet Kaur, Associate Professor at Jindal Global Law School, highlighted that the theme "From Access to Autonomy: The Impact of Financial Independence on Women’s Leadership" underscores financial independence as a powerful catalyst for women's empowerment, enhancing confidence, decision-making, leadership, and unlocking their full potential.

