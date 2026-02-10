Women BJP MPs thank Speaker for 'upholding' LS dignity, call Feb 4 events 'unfortunate and regrettable'

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Women MPs from the ruling BJP have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing gratitude for "upholding" and "protecting" the dignity and sanctity of the House during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on February 4.

This comes a day after the women MPs of the Congress party wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker expressing strong objection to what they described as "grave allegations" that they had "threatened or attempted to obstruct" Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the House on February 4.

In their letter, the BJP MPs said, "We would like to express our deep gratitude and appreciation for the exemplary manner in which you upheld and protected the dignity, decorum, and sanctity of the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Honourable President's Address on February 4, 2026."

Calling the sequence of the events of February 4 "one of the most unfortunate and regrettable incidents" inside the Lok Sabha, the parliamentarians said, "We saw members of opposition parties not only enter the Well of the House, but also climb onto the tables, tear up papers, and throw them towards the Speaker."

"Furthermore, sadly, some Honourable women Members, behaving aggressively and carrying banners and placards, crossed over to the other side. They not only surrounded the Honourable Prime Minister's seat but also went inside the Treasury Benches, where senior ministers sit," they further said.

The women MPs of the ruling party said that although they were "deeply provoked and enraged" by the "serious provocation" from the opposition side, they "exercised utmost restraint, following the instructions of our senior leaders, and did not retaliate in any way".

"Had we not exercised restraint, an unpleasant situation could have developed. The matter became even more serious when, later, we saw opposition MPs aggressively approach your chamber. We could hear loud noises coming from inside your chamber," they wrote.

Urging strict action against those responsible, the Lok Sabha MPs said, "This dangerous turn of events within the hallowed premises of the Lok Sabha has deeply concerned us all. The current situation could have had serious and unpleasant consequences and could have been one of the darkest moments in the history of our parliamentary democracy."

"Therefore, we urge you to take the strongest possible action, within the rules, against those opposition MPs who have committed such heinous acts within the House premises and brought disrepute to our democratic institutions," they added.

The BJP MPs also praised the Speaker for his "impartiality" and leadership during his seven-year tenure as the Chairperson of the Lok Sabha.

"Hon'ble Speaker, during your nearly seven-year tenure as the Presiding Officer of this august House, you have consistently strived to enhance its prestige and effectiveness. As the Chairperson of this august House, you have always demonstrated impartiality and given equal opportunities to all members, regardless of party affiliation. Therefore, we have full faith in your leadership and feel that the Lok Sabha is fortunate to have you as its custodian," they said.

The controversy erupted after Speaker Birla stated that he had received information suggesting opposition MPs could do "something unexpected", adding that he decided to adjourn the House to prevent unpleasant scenes in what he described as the temple of democracy.

According to the sequence of events, as the clock approached 5 p.m. on February 4, members were waiting for the Prime Minister to enter the Lok Sabha and begin his address.

However, protests continued inside the House, during which about eight to nine women MPs from the Opposition benches reportedly gathered around the Prime Minister's designated seat. Among those named were Geniben Thakor, Varsha Gaikwad, Jyotimati, R. Sudha, K. Kavya and Shobha Bachhav.

The Congress party, however, rejected the allegations, describing them as "baseless".

Following the adjournment, the Prime Minister's scheduled reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address was cancelled.

