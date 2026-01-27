Women at core of TN’s growth vision: MK Stalin at global summit

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday reaffirmed the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to building robust infrastructure and social systems that empower women to study, live independently, pursue entrepreneurship, and live without fear.

Read More

Addressing the two-day Global Women’s Summit in Chennai, he said women would play a decisive role in realising the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government’s ambition of transforming Tamil Nadu into a USD one trillion economy.

Stressing that economic progress must be inclusive, Stalin said women’s participation and leadership were essential to sustainable growth.

“A society cannot move forward if half its population is left behind,” he remarked, adding that development policies must consciously remove structural barriers faced by women across education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting flagship initiatives for women’s welfare, the Chief Minister described the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam—which provides Rs 1,000 per month to 1.3 crore women heads of households—as the “jewel in the crown” of his government’s social security framework.

He noted that Tamil Nadu records the highest participation of women in the workforce in the country and said that whenever a new company expresses interest in investing in the state, his first question is how many jobs will be created for women.

Stalin welcomed the trend among private firms to earmark a fixed share of jobs for women but cautioned against complacency.

“It is not enough that more women enter the workforce. They must advance on par with men and secure their place in emerging and high-growth sectors,” he said.

Recalling the ideological roots of the Dravidian movement, the Chief Minister said the importance of women’s emancipation was strongly emphasised by rationalist leader E V Ramasamy Periyar.

Following that legacy, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi introduced landmark reforms such as equal inheritance rights for women, induction of women into the police force, and reservation for women in local bodies, Stalin noted.

Referring to current initiatives, he said programmes like TN-RISE have enabled women entrepreneurs to emerge even from rural areas, leading to a steady rise in women-led startups.

He added that the TN-WE-SAFE initiative provides technology support and skill training while focusing on safety—an essential prerequisite for large-scale workforce participation.

“Tamil Nadu has the highest number of women working in factories in India,” Stalin said, citing safety measures such as the 181 emergency helpline and the Kavalan SOS mobile application.

“Only a safe society can unlock the full potential of women and, through them, the future of our State.”

--IANS

aal/dan