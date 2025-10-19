Women and Child Development Ministry wins award for Anganwadis in tribal areas

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Activating more than 2,000 Anganwadi Centres in tribal areas has earned the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) an award for outstanding contribution to Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), an official said on Sunday.

Making the Anganwadi Centres functional in the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) areas has empowered communities at the last mile, said the WCD Ministry in a post on X.

The award was received by Anil Malik, Secretary, MWCD, from President Droupadi Murmu during the National Conclave on ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’, organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Delhi on October 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM JANMAN for the socio-economic development of 75 PVTG communities residing in 18 states and one UT on November 15, 2023.

The mission aims to provide basic facilities to improve their socio-economic conditions, such as safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of unelectrified households and sustainable livelihood opportunities in three years.

These objectives are being met through 11 interventions implemented by nine Ministries. PM JANMAN has a total budgetary outlay of Rs 24,104 crore (Central share: Rs 15,336 crore and State share: Rs 8768 crore).

In coordination with State Governments, camps have been organised which were aimed at awareness generation and facilitating in preparation of basic documents like Aadhar Card, Caste certificate, Jan Dhan bank account, which are required for availing benefits under different schemes, including Ayushman Card, PM Awas and MNREGA, according to a document of the Tribal Affairs Ministry.

Earlier, speaking at the tribal Conclave, the President said that the government has taken several concrete steps to ensure the overall development of tribal communities.

She said that the real progress of the nation and society lies in the development of all sections of society.

The President said that the government’s efforts aim not only to provide financial assistance to tribals but also to provide opportunities for education, health, employment, technical skills, and equal participation in governance.

She also presented awards to the best-performing states, districts, blocks, and Integrated Tribal Development Agencies at the function held in Delhi.

“This conclave reflects our national resolve to make governance truly participatory, inclusive, and based on people's participation,” the President said.

--IANS

rch/uk