Woman’s body found stuffed in travel bag in Hyderabad identified

Hyderabad, June 5 (IANS) The woman, whose body was found stuffed in a travel bag in Hyderabad's Bachupally area, has been identified by the Cyberabad police.

The victim is a Nepalese, who was allegedly murdered by a youth, who is also from Nepal.

A day after the decomposed body of the woman was found, Cyberabad police on Thursday achieved a breakthrough.

Police identified the accused through the CCTV footage. The youth allegedly killed the woman on May 23 and, after stuffing the boy in a travel bag, dumped it at an isolated place near the Bachupally-Miyapur road.

Police investigation revealed that the accused purchased the travel bag in KPHB. The accused reportedly had an extramarital affair with the deceased. However, it could not be immediately confirmed if police have arrested the accused.

Further details of the case, including the name and age of the deceased and the motive behind the murder, are likely to be announced soon.

The police on Wednesday found a decomposed body of a woman stuffed in a travel bag near the wall of Reddy’s Lab in Vijayadurga Owners Association Colony.

Bachupally police received about a foul-smelling travel bag in the construction area. When they opened the bag, they found the body of a woman dressed in a maroon suit. The woman was believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

Police suspected that she was murdered at some other place and her body was dumped in Bachupally.

A case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was registered on Wednesday.

Special teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar Zone, K. Suresh Kumar, to identify the deceased and identify and arrest the accused.

The investigating teams scanned the CCTV footage around the area where the travel bag was found and gathered some vital clues. This led to the identification of the accused.

