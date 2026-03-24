Woman fights off mobile snatchers, honoured by Delhi Police

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) In a remarkable display of courage and presence of mind, a 26-year-old woman from South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar turned the tables on mobile snatchers, setting an inspiring example of public-police partnership.

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The incident took place on March 19 at around 3 p.m., when Tanishka was on her way to Kalkaji Mandir along the BRT Road. Two youths on a scooter snatched her mobile phone in a brazen daylight attack and attempted to flee the scene.

According to the South District Police, Tanishka acted swiftly and refused to give up. She immediately chased the accused by boarding an e-rickshaw and sought help from passersby. With collective efforts, the duo was intercepted, and Tanishka managed to recover her phone. She then held the accused until the police arrived at the spot.

The Delhi Police promptly took both accused into custody, registered a case, and produced them before the court, following which they were sent to judicial custody.

In recognition of her bravery, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South District, felicitated Tanishka on March 23 during a special ceremony attended by senior police officials. The police lauded her quick thinking, courage, and active role in assisting law enforcement.

Officials stated that the gesture reflects the South District’s commitment to encouraging citizen participation and strengthening trust between the public and police in combating crime. Tanishka’s fearless response has been hailed as an inspiration, especially for young women, to stand up against criminal activities.

Meanwhile, incidents of snatching have seen a concerning rise in the national capital.

In a separate case on March 23, a brother-sister duo allegedly involved in 31 cases of theft and snatching was arrested in northwest Delhi’s Maurya Enclave area. The accused, identified as Maninder Kaur alias Simran (22) and Amanpreet Singh (24), residents of Chander Vihar, have extensive criminal records, with Maninder linked to eight cases and Amanpreet to 23.

Earlier, on March 15, police arrested a 25-year-old man and his 23-year-old partner for targeting pedestrians in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and Hauz Khas areas. Identified as Vishal Gupta and Shivani Murmu, the duo had snatched mobile phones and jewellery in crowded places before fleeing on a motorcycle.

In one such incident, a complainant from Sonipat had reported that his mobile phone was snatched on March 9 near the Chirag Delhi flyover. Police continue to intensify efforts to curb such crimes.

--IANS

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