Woman cop killed, two others critically injured after being hit by speeding SUV in Patna

Patna, June 12 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a woman Constable was killed and two other on-duty officers were grievously injured after being rammed by a speeding Scorpio SUV on the four-lane Atal Path under the jurisdiction of Sri Krishnapuri police station in the early hours of Thursday.

Confirming the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avkash Kumar said that two individuals, including the SUV driver, have been arrested.

The vehicle has also been seized for further investigation. What has raised eyebrows is the presence of a powerful political party's flag on the vehicle, suggesting possible political links with the ruling coalition.

According to an official, the incident occurred at around 12:30 AM during a special night vehicle checking campaign aimed at curbing criminal activities in the city.

A Scorpio travelling at an estimated speed of 90 kmph from the Digha side was signalled to stop for checking by the police team.

However, instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver rammed it into the three police personnel at the checkpoint.

The injured police personnel Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Awadhesh Kumar and Constable Komal Kumari were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Komal dead during the treatment on Thursday morning.

Komal is a native of Nalanda district and her family members were informed about this horrifying incident that led to her demise.

The collision was so intense that all three personnel were thrown into the air and fell several metres away.

The Scorpio driver and another youth identified as Ashok also sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital along with the police personnel.

SSP Avkash Kumar visited the site of the incident and confirmed that two suspects are currently being questioned, and a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at the Sri Krishnapuri police station.

The SSP assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and the vehicle is being examined in detail.

For the past few days, Patna police have launched an aggressive vehicle-checking campaign in the district to stop criminal activities as well as road accidents.

