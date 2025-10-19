Woman, child killed as water tank collapses in Telangana village

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) A woman and her six-year-old child died when an overhead water tank collapsed in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, police said.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Peddakaparthy village of Chityala mandal.

Tragedy hit the family hours before the inauguration of their hotel. A water tank installed on the roof of corrugated sheets collapsed, killing P. Nagamani (32) and her son, Vamshi Krishna. Two others were injured in the accident.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The bodies were shifted for autopsy.

The hotel was scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday, and the family was busy making preparations on Saturday night. The roof apparently could not withstand the weight of the water tank, resulting in the tragedy.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, police in Komuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana continued investigation into a suspected case of honour killing.

A pregnant woman was killed allegedly by her father-in-law on Saturday, as he opposed her marriage to his son.

Thalandi Shravani alias Rani (22), belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community, was nine months pregnant when she was attacked with an axe by the accused at Gerre village in Dahegaon mandal, resulting in her death.

Rani had married Shivarla Shekhar, belonging to Backward Class community, Besta, in October 2024. The marriage had taken place against the wishes of Shekhar’s family.

The couple had recently started living with Shekhar’s parents, believing the hostility had subsided. However, on Saturday, when no one else was at home, Shekhar’s father, Shivarla Sathaiah, allegedly attacked Rani from behind with an axe, striking her neck. She collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot.

Police arrested the accused and took up the investigation. The motive of honour killing is yet to be verified.

