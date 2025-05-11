Woman booked in Mumbai for criticising 'Operation Sindoor' on social media

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Mumbai's Malvani Police have registered an FIR against a woman for criticising 'Operation Sindoor' in a controversial social media post.

The FIR was filed on May 10, and a notice has since been served to the woman, identified as Salma Raffiq Khan, aged 40, a resident of the OCC area in Malvani-Malad. She runs a beauty parlour in the Malvani locality.

A police official said on Sunday, the case pertains to a post shared by Khan on her Facebook account, in which she reportedly criticised Operation Sindoor, a recent counter-terror operation launched by armed forces. In her post, she reportedly wrote, "Peace over head... When governments make reckless decisions, it's the innocent on both sides who pay the price - not the ones in power."

The post also contained an obscene reference to the operation, deemed offensive and provocative by authorities.

A senior officer from Malvani police station confirmed the registration of the case.

"We have registered a case under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for statements conducing to public mischief, along with applicable sections of the Information Technology Act,” the officer said.

"The content posted was considered potentially inflammatory and disrespectful toward a national security operation. We have issued her a notice under the relevant procedural provisions. There are no prior complaints or cases against her," the officer added.

Sources in the Police Department revealed that they took cognisance of the post after receiving a formal complaint and acted swiftly to verify the content.

After a preliminary inquiry, the FIR was filed, and a legal notice was issued to Khan as part of the investigation process.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

--IANS

rs/svn