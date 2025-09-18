Woman accuses son of trying to murder her, police file FIR in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 18 (IANS) A woman accused her son of trying to murder her on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district, following which the police promptly registered an FIR against the man

Officials said the woman, who had suffered injuries, accused her son of violent assault in the Bemina area of the district, after which the FIR was filed and an investigation started.

Police said that a 52-year-old housewife approached Batmaloo Police Station in Srinagar with a written complaint, saying that her 22-year-old son, Adnan, a resident of New Colony Bemina, was a habitual drug abuser and had assaulted her violently with the intention to murder her.

Police said that after receiving the complaint, cognisance was taken and a formal case was registered under FIR number 72/2025 at Police Station Batmaloo.

The case has been registered under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with section 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), which pertains to attempt to murder.

The injured woman was admitted to Jhelum Valley Medical College Hospital in Bemina for medical treatment.

Her condition is being monitored by doctors. Police said the case reflects a worrying pattern of rising drug addiction among youth, which in many instances has led to domestic violence and family disputes.

In recent months, Srinagar police have repeatedly highlighted how substance abuse is triggering criminal behaviour and destabilising family cohesion.

Police confirmed that the investigation is being pursued on priority, and further action will be taken against the accused once preliminary evidence and medical reports are studied.

It must be mentioned that the J&K Police runs a drug de-addiction centre in Srinagar city, where patients brought by their parents and families are treated free of cost.

The identity of the patients and the parents is kept secret to encourage more victims of drug abuse to come forward and get rehabilitated as normal members of society.

