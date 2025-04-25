"Without father, it's all dark in front of me," says daughter of Pahalgam attack victim Santosh Jagdale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching tragedy, the Jagdale family from Pune is grappling with an irreparable loss after the Pahalgam terrorist attack claimed the lives of Santosh Jagdale and his brother. The incident has left the family devastated, both emotionally and financially, as they struggle to find a way forward.

Asawari Jagdale, Santosh's daughter, shared the unbearable pain of witnessing her father and uncle being shot in front of her. "What has happened to our family is a loss we can never recover from. My father was a very good man, loved and respected by so many. Over 100 people came to pay their respects when his body was brought back," she said, her voice heavy with grief.

Santosh Jagdale was the sole breadwinner of the family, and his untimely demise has plunged them into financial uncertainty. Asawari, who is educated but now left to shoulder the family's responsibilities, expressed her concerns about their future. "Our entire household revolved around him. Now that he is gone, darkness has enveloped our lives. We don't know what lies ahead for us," she added.

The family is now appealing to the government. Pragati Jagdale, wife of late Santosh Jagdale, has requested assistance in securing a job to ensure a stable future for herself and her mother. "After his passing, the question of how to run the household has become a major concern. I hope the government can help us in this difficult time," she said.

Meanwhile, Senior Shiv Sena Leader and Deputy Chairperson in Maharashtra Legislative Council of Maharashtra Assembly Neelam Gorhe also reached out to the family to offer condolences, after meeting with Asavari and Pragati Jagdale, Neelam Gorhe.

While speaking to ANI said, " I met the family, they are in deep grief we and along with whole nation is with them, when speaking with them I got to know that they are not in good shape emotionally and financially..i appeal to government and private industries to come forward to assist the family in getting a job for the Asavari..she is well educated if she gets job I am they could manage them financially."

Terrorists had attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)

