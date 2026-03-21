With polls around, Kerala CM Vijayan targets BJP and Congress over fuel security

Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday launched a sharp attack on successive central governments led by the Congress and the BJP, holding their policy decisions responsible for the country’s worsening energy crisis.

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In a strongly worded statement, Vijayan alleged that policies shaped under American influence over the years have undermined India’s long-term energy security.

He said the ongoing conflict in West Asia has only aggravated the situation, pushing the country into deeper uncertainty over fuel availability.

The Chief Minister termed India’s 2006 withdrawal from the proposed Iran–India gas pipeline project a “historic mistake,” arguing that it compromised national interests under external pressure.

He also pointed out that then Union Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar was removed from office for supporting the project, a move he said reflected the Congress leadership’s policy stance at the time.

Aiyar was later replaced by Murli Deora, which Vijayan claimed marked a shift towards corporate-driven energy policies.

Targeting the current BJP-led government, Vijayan alleged that private corporate interests continue to receive undue preference in the energy sector.

He cited reports of an Indian private company securing rare oil refining approvals abroad and criticised what he described as India yielding to American pressure in decisions such as oil imports from Russia.

Vijayan warned that excessive dependence on global markets has led to rising fuel prices and supply uncertainties, severely affecting both ordinary citizens and industries.

Service sectors, including hospitality, are already feeling the strain, he said.

Expressing concern over what he termed the Centre’s lack of proactive measures, the Chief Minister said there has been insufficient effort to build strategic reserves, boost domestic production, or diversify energy sources.

Calling for urgent intervention, Vijayan urged the Centre to adopt an independent energy and foreign policy, free from external pressures.

He stressed the need for long-term fuel agreements, enhanced domestic capacity, expansion of renewable energy, and concrete steps to shield consumers from price shocks.

The timing of Vijayan’s attack is notable as Kerala goes to elect 140 new legislators, and his image is at its lowest ebb.

Incidentally, each time Vijayan comes out against America, the social media gets active, pointing out his American trips in the past one decade for medical treatment.

--IANS

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