With eye on third term, Kerala CM Vijayan mulling reshuffle of CPI(M) ministers

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (IANS) With the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) confident of securing a third consecutive term, as affirmed by LDF convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is reportedly considering a minor cabinet reshuffle, which could include portfolio changes and new faces in the ministry.

The move gains significance in the backdrop of recent developments in the opposition Congress camp, where party president and Kannur MP K. Sudhakaran has been elevated as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

His close confidant, Sunny Joseph, has replaced him in the party leadership. Notably, both Sudhakaran and Joseph hail from Kannur -- also Vijayan’s home turf and a CPI(M) stronghold.

Sources indicate that the proposed changes are linked to the growing prominence of Vijayan’s son-in-law and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

Political observers believe Vijayan -- known for his tight grip over both the government and the party -- may spring a surprise by replacing Riyas and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, both considered close to him.

There is also speculation that Speaker A.N. Shamseer could be inducted into the cabinet, paving the way for former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja to become Speaker.

Shailaja, who gained widespread acclaim for her handling of the health portfolio during the 2016-21 term, was unexpectedly left out of the cabinet in Vijayan's second term. If appointed Speaker, she would be the first woman to hold the position in Kerala.

Other legislators being considered for ministerial roles include P.P. Chitharanjan from Alappuzha (Saji Cherian’s home district), Thottathil Ravindran from Kozhikode -- seen as a Vijayan loyalist -- and K. Ansalan from Thiruvananthapuram.

A political observer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Vijayan is a master of social engineering. With local body and assembly elections less than a year away, he may use the reshuffle to recalibrate caste and regional equations -- especially as the Congress has already started doing the same.”

The observer added that if Riyas and Cherian are relieved of ministerial duties, it may be a strategic move to assign them greater responsibilities within the party, given their positions in the CPI(M) state secretariat.

“It would also silence critics who felt Riyas was elevated to a ministerial post by bypassing senior leaders,” the political observer added.

All eyes are now on Vijayan, whose singular authority has shaped the state’s political landscape since 2016, to see whether he will indeed pull the trigger on the reshuffle.

