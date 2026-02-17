'Wishing u good health, happiness, long life': Telangana CM greets KCR on birthday

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS)) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday extended his warm birthday greetings to former chief minister and Leader of Opposition K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Read More

The Chief Minister wished him good health, happiness, and a long life. He also conveyed his best wishes on the occasion and prayed for his well-being.

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed heartiest birthday greetings to KCR, as the president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is popularly known.

Jagan posted on 'X' that he is praying for health, peace, and long life of KCR.

KCR's son and BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) also greeted him. "Happy 72nd Birthday to my Forever Hero. Thank you for inspiring me every day. May you live long and stay blessed," KTR posted.

KCR's nephew and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao posted a message on 'X' to greet KCR and to highlight the role he played in Telangana movement.

"KCR - these three letters are the war cry of Jai Telangana, the resounding echo of decades of aspirations, the roar of Telangana's self-respect. KCR means... the very embodiment of the movement's spirit, the eternal sunrise in the hearts of Telangana’s people. KCR is a movement, a vision, an epoch-making storm. The resolute determination that united the entire Telangana onto a single platform, that gave birth to the movement, and that shaped that movement into the birth of a state," wrote the former minister.

"Your footsteps showed the path to the struggle for self-respect. Your thoughts instilled courage into suppressed hearts. Your strategies reduced the conspiracies of dominant forces to ashes. Your tenacity, your maturity, your commitment, your fearlessness liberated Telangana from generations of discrimination. Every generation has a torchbearer but for Telangana, the torchbearer is our KCR garu," Harish Rao said.

"In my life's journey, you are not merely my maternal uncle... you are far beyond that - you are my everything. As an uncle, you blessed me and showered boundless love. Politically, you adorned me with values, taught me principles, and moulded me in the service of the people. As the architect of the movement, as the giver of progress, the one who inscribed a golden chapter in the nation's history - your birthday is a festival for the people of Telangana," Harish Rao added and prayed for his long life and perfect health.

--IANS

ms/svn