Wishing happiness, prosperity to all: Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend Diwali greetings

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen and wished for happiness and prosperity for all.

Diwali is known as the festival of lights, symbolising the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, where people light diyas and candles and offer prayers to Lord Lakshmi.

In a statement, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world."

"Celebrated across the country with immense fervour, the auspicious occasion of Diwali gives the message of mutual affection and brotherhood. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity," she said.

The President further said that this festival of joy is also "an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement" and an "opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy in their lives".

"I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," she added.

PM Modi also took to social media and extended warm wishes on Diwali.

"Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us," he said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wishing the countrymen, posted on X, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all on this festival of lights and joy. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the health and prosperity of all."

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, taking to X, posted, "I extend my heartfelt wishes of Alok Purb Diwali to all fellow countrymen. On this sacred occasion of Deepotsav, may the darkness of ignorance be dispelled by the light of knowledge in everyone's life, and I wish you a life filled with happiness, progress, and auspiciousness."

"I pray to Mother Mahalakshmi Ji that she bestows happiness, prosperity, and good health upon all. Happy Diwali!" he added.

