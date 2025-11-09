Wish for bright future for residents of Uttarakhand: Prez Murmu on state's 25th foundation day

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated the people of Uttarakhand on the silver jubilee of the state's foundation day, praising its "unparalleled contributions" to the nation's "glorious spiritual and cultural journey".

Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi (the land of Gods), was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, becoming the 27th state of India.

As Uttarakhand celebrates 25 years of its formation, the day stands as a tribute to its journey from a people's movement to a model of balanced development, faith, and modernity.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On this historic occasion of the silver jubilee of the state's formation, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the heroic Devbhoomi Uttarakhand."

"Uttarakhand's region has made an unparalleled contribution to our country's glorious spiritual-cultural journey. Over the past 25 years, the state's diligent and humble people have created new dimensions of modern development. I wish for a bright future for all the residents of Uttarakhand," she added.

Marking the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand's formation, leaders across the country extended their greetings and reflected on the state's journey from struggle to development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X and extended warm greetings to the people of the state.

"On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. Nestled in the lap of nature, our Devbhoomi is today gaining a new pace of progress in every field, along with tourism," he said.

"On this special occasion of the state, I wish happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health to the humble, hardworking and god-like people here," the Prime Minister added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a detailed post on X, called the day a "silver jubilee of struggle, values, and dedication".

He paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister under whose leadership the state was created, saying, "His farsightedness and sensitive leadership gave Devbhoomi a new identity."

Highlighting the achievements of the double-engine BJP government, Dhami said Uttarakhand has made "remarkable progress in connectivity, infrastructure, industry, tourism, education, health, and women's empowerment".

He emphasised that the state's development model balances "environmental conservation and progress", and has positioned Uttarakhand among the top states in the Sustainable Development Goals Index.

Dhami also noted the success of the government's tourism initiatives like the Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, and temple redevelopment projects, which have given the state "a new identity."

He said record industrial investment worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore had been secured, with more than Rs one lakh crore already realised.

Extending his wishes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of Uttarakhand on the Foundation Day of the sacred land of mythological traditions. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, this state is becoming empowered, secure, and prosperous."

He added a prayer to Baba Kedarnath, wishing continuous progress for the "Crown Jewel of India".

