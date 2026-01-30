Wings India testament of the world’s confidence in India’s aviation growth story: Union Minister

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu said on Friday that Wings India exhibition stands as a strong testament to the world’s confidence in India’s aviation growth story.

The minister shared his experience at the exhibition organised as part of Wings India, the civil aviation summit, which entered its third day at Begumpet Airport here.

“A vibrant and immersive experience at the Wings India exhibition, which truly showcases the scale, diversity and ambition of India’s civil aviation ecosystem. Had the opportunity to visit several exhibition stalls and interact closely with industry leaders, innovators and start-ups who are shaping the future of aviation,” the minister posted on ‘X’.

Ram Mohan Naidu tried his hand at the Airbus H125 helicopter simulator and called it an impressive demonstration of advanced aviation technology and pilot training capabilities.

He said he visited the stalls of HAL, AISEL, Pawan Hans and many other Indian and global aviation companies and start-ups, each presenting cutting-edge solutions across manufacturing, MRO, drones, training, sustainability and airport infrastructure.

“The depth of innovation on display reflects India’s steady progress from being a fast-growing aviation market to becoming a comprehensive and globally competitive aviation ecosystem,” he said.

“With delegates from over 120 countries and participation from all major global aviation brands, the exhibition stands as a strong testament to the world’s confidence in India’s aviation growth story. Wings India continues to be a powerful platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and partnership-building, reinforcing India’s position as a key global aviation hub. The energy, ideas and innovation witnessed here inspire confidence in the future of Indian aviation as we work together towards safer, smarter and more connected skies,” the minister added.

He earlier shared the highlights of the second day at Wings India.

“Day 2 at Wings India 2026 had all eyes on the skies with thrilling aerial manoeuvres and stunning drone displays that captivated audiences, especially inspiring the youth to dream big in aviation,” he said.

The Union Minister said that the highlight was the spectacular performance by the IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, showcasing precision and excellence, complemented by the engaging act of Mark Jeffrey.

“The day concluded with a mesmerising drone show, lighting up the Begumpet skies and perfectly reflecting the vision of Wings India 2026 - Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the event was thrown open for public on Friday. A large number of enthusiasts thronged the Begumpet Airport to watch the static display of aircraft and the breathtaking performance of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team.

The event will remain open for public on the fourth and last day on Saturday.

