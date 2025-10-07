Will win with huge majority: BJP, JD(U) welcome IANS-Matrize poll survey

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The BJP and JD(U) on Tuesday welcomed the findings of the IANS-Matrize News Communications opinion poll, which projected a commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The survey estimated a 49 per cent vote share and 150-160 seats for the NDA in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Leaders from the BJP and JD(U) expressed confidence in the survey results, asserting that the NDA is poised for a decisive victory. In contrast, the Congress rejected the poll, claiming that the INDIA bloc would emerge victorious in the elections.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary said, “We believe we will win even more seats than projected -- around 180-185. We will perform better than in 2020. Bihar has no leader like Nitish Kumar, who is pro-people, and we will definitely benefit from that.”

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha added, “I’ve seen the survey, and I think the numbers will only increase as voting nears. Elections have been announced in Bihar, and Rahul Gandhi is abroad. He can’t win Bihar with part-time politics.”

Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal said, “It’s unclear whether we’ll cross 200 seats, but the work done by Nitish Kumar and the contributions of PM Modi in Bihar’s development make one thing clear that Bihar will progress under PM Modi’s guarantee.”

JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar also welcomed the survey and said, “I don’t speak politically, but Nitish Kumar’s work and the NDA’s efforts speak for themselves across Bihar. People have rejected those who amassed wealth through politics. Prashant Kishor, now running a party, claims to be a political prophet. He’s just started a new business.”

BJP MP Brij Lal said, “The survey is accurate. The NDA will win a huge majority. I’ve witnessed Lalu Yadav’s Jungle Raj -- those days are over. The BJP will form the next government in Bihar.”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput responded, “We don’t accept the survey. We don’t believe in any poll. We are confident that on November 14, the INDIA bloc will win with a huge majority. This survey will be proven wrong.”

The survey, titled "Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Opinion Poll-2025," positions the ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD-U and the BJP, as the frontrunner, indicating a potential consolidation of power amid ongoing debates on unemployment, migration, and governance.

According to the IANS-Matrize poll, the NDA's projected vote share marks a significant jump from the 37.3 per cent it secured in the 2020 elections, where it narrowly clinched victory despite a near-tie in popular votes with the opposition.

The BJP is expected to lead the pack within the alliance with 21 per cent votes and 80-85 seats, reflecting its growing organisational strength in the state.

JD-U follows closely at 18 per cent votes and 60-65 seats, underscoring Nitish Kumar's enduring appeal among certain voter segments despite his frequent alliance shifts, the survey said. Smaller partners like Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) at 2 per cent (3-6 seats), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP(R)) at 6 per cent (4-6 seats), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) at 2 per cent (1-2 seats) contribute to the coalition's robust total.

On the opposition front, Mahagathbandhan is forecasted to secure 36 per cent votes and 70-85 seats, a slight dip from its 37.2 per cent in 2020.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), under Tejashwi Yadav, remains the alliance's powerhouse with 21 per cent votes and 60-65 seats, positioning it as a “direct challenger” to the NDA's dominance, the survey said.

The Indian National Congress (INC) is pegged at 8 per cent (7-10 seats), while left-leaning parties like the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)L) at 4 per cent (6-9 seats), CPI at 1 per cent (0-1 seats), and CPI(M) at 1 per cent (0-1 seats) add ideological depth.

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which was part of the NDA in 2020, has shifted to the INDIA Bloc, projected at 1 per cent (2-4 seats). The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is expected to garner 1 per cent votes and 1-3 seats, targeting minority voters in Seemanchal regions.

--IANS

jk/skp