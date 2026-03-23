'Will sit together and decide today': Piyush Goyal in Chennai on NDA seat-sharing

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal said on Monday that all the NDA partners will sit together and finalise the seat allocation.

Read More

“We will all sit down in a room and decide and let you know today,” said the Minister as he arrived in Chennai to hold crucial discussions aimed at finalising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Goyal’s visit assumes significance as the AIADMK-led alliance faces mounting pressure to conclude negotiations with the election process fast approaching. The high-level meeting is expected to bring much-needed clarity on the allocation of constituencies among alliance partners.

During his visit, Goyal is scheduled to meet AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other key leaders of the alliance, including PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, and Union Minister L. Murugan.

These discussions are seen as critical to resolving pending differences and finalising a mutually acceptable formula.

Expressing confidence ahead of the talks, Goyal emphasised that discussions would be conducted in a cooperative “family spirit”, with all partners working towards consensus. He underlined that the focus would remain on achieving a balanced and fair agreement rather than rushing decisions under strict timelines.

Drawing from his experience in handling complex trade negotiations, Goyal remarked that he prefers prioritising quality outcomes over time-bound decisions, suggesting that a durable and agreeable arrangement is more important than speed.

His remarks come at a crucial juncture, with nomination filing dates nearing and alliance partners under increasing pressure to identify constituencies and finalise candidates.

Political observers believe that Monday’s meeting could mark a turning point in the NDA’s election preparations in Tamil Nadu.

Projecting optimism about the alliance’s prospects, Goyal claimed that there is growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling DMK-Congress alliance.

He asserted that the political mood in the state is shifting and that the NDA is well-positioned to emerge as a credible alternative.

Outlining the alliance’s campaign priorities, he said the NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would focus on development in key sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, MSMEs, and industry.

He added that job creation, youth empowerment, and support for startups would form the core of the alliance’s agenda.

The outcome of the meeting is expected not only to seal the seat-sharing pact but also to set the stage for a coordinated and aggressive NDA campaign in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/dpb