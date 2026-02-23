Will show power of Marathi Manoos if probe is superficial: Rohit Pawar on Ajit Pawar death case

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Sharad Pawar-led NCP legislator Rohit Pawar on Monday stated that if a superficial investigation was conducted in the death of Late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the 'Marathi Manoos (the people of Maharashtra)' will show their strength.

He questioned the progress made in the investigation over the past month and pointed out that the CBI is already overburdened with cases.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, Rohit Pawar noted that individuals like Amol Mitkari, Rupali Thombare, and several grassroots workers have been speaking out consistently, raising questions about Ajit Pawar’s death.

Regarding the pilot involved, he mentioned that detailed discussions have already taken place. "I desire a transparent investigation. While the case has been handed over to the CBI, what have the investigators already probed in the last month? Have they seized CCTV footage? Has the necessary criminal investigation been conducted? A deep inquiry is essential. So far, only two superficial reports have been submitted,” claimed Rohit Pawar.

He further alleged that he possesses evidence regarding the links between people in power and VSR (the aviation entity), including the relationships ministers had with them.

He welcomed the CBI probe but expressed scepticism, noting that 7,075 cases currently remain unresolved. He likened this to "putting cases on ice" and emphasised that a specific time limit must be set for the CBI to complete the investigation.

Rohit Pawar stated that he has prepared a formal letter to the Chief Minister and will seek an appointment with him to submit it along with the evidence.

“Reports have already been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the DGCA. 70 per cent of the information is still being withheld by them. We do not want to play politics; we only demand that the investigation be conducted properly," he said.

Rohit Pawar claimed to have evidence regarding the extent of the damage to the Black Box. He reiterated that the Marathi people would not stay silent if the probe turned out to be a mere formality.

Regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, Rohit Pawar highlighted Sharad Pawar’s 60-year political career, stating that his experience benefits both the state and the country.

He mentioned that even Ajit Pawar had previously desired this, and MVA leaders like Sanjay Raut have expressed similar wishes for Sharad Pawar going to the Rajya Sabha. “A final decision will be made after Sharad Pawar arrives in Mumbai and discusses the matter with MVA leaders,” he added.

Paying tribute to the late leader, Rohit Pawar vowed to keep fighting to uncover the truth of what happened. "Maharashtra deserves to know what exactly transpired. Ajit Dada used to tease me with his witty remarks. He was a leader who carried himself with great style. He was always the first to arrive at the Assembly sessions and the last to leave. We have lost a disciplined, experienced Marathi leader. No matter what happens, we will keep fighting and raising the issues of the people,” he noted.

