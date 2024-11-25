Will raise issue, if speaker allows": SP MP Dharmendra Yadav on Sambhal violence

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Monday said that their party will raise the issue of Sambhal violence in the Parliament's winter session, if the speaker allows them. He also stated that the party have also asked for speaker's permission on the same.

Reacting to the violence in Sambhal that occurred after ruckus and stone pelting incident over an ASI survey on Shahi Jama Masjid, SP MP Yadav termed the incident as 'unfortunate'.

"If the speaker allows us, we will definitely raise this incident (in the Parliament), we have asked his permission...this is a very unfortunate incident..." he told reporters.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also attacked the ruling BJP over the Sambhal incident, and accused the party of displaying "insensitive actions" in response to the violence, alleging that their actions were deepening divisions and fostering discrimination between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP was 'directly responsible' for the situation in Sambhal that claimed the lives of many people in the violence.

The LoP offered his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and injured and criticised the UP government saying that the 'biased and hasty attitude' of the state government in Sambhal is 'extremely unfortunate.'

Taking to his official handle on X, Rahul Gandhi posted, "The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the violence and firing. The administration's insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people - for which the BJP government is directly responsible."

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Moradabad Range, Muniraj G on Monday confirmed that the death toll in the Sambhal violence has risen to four following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an ASI survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.

DIG Muniraj G also stated that four FIRs had been filed in connection with the incident, and actions are being taken against those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, the DIG said, "The current situation in Sambhal is peaceful. Police have been deployed at important places. Last night, we confirmed three deaths but today while undergoing treatment in Moradabad, another person succumbed to his injuries. A total of 4 deaths have taken place."

"Looking at the situation, we will remove the suspension on the internet. Actions are being taken against the accused. I appeal to the people of Sambhal to maintain peace. Four FIRs have been registered in total," said the official.

A petition has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission on behalf of DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice in connection with the violent protest in Sambhal, Moradabad.

In wake of the violence that erupted after an ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, the district administration announced that outsiders, social organizations, or public representatives will be barred from entering Sambhal without prior authorization from the authorities.

Security has been heightened near the Shahi Jama Masjid area to maintain law and order and prevent any escalation of violence following the initial incident of ruckus and violence in Sambhal.

Police officials in the area conducted patrolling to deter any criminal activity and maintain order, and ensure the safety of people and property by offering a visible security presence.

These measures come to effect after a survey team that had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque in Sambhal district on Sunday morning amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some "anti-social elements."

The said survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process. (ANI)