Will quit politics if proven guilty: O. Panneerselvam

Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam declared that he would step away from politics if any wrongdoing on his part was proven, while firmly ruling out the possibility of launching a separate political party under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on her 78th birth anniversary in Theni, Panneerselvam said he remained committed to safeguarding the legacy of the AIADMK and restoring its unity.

He garlanded Jayalalithaa's statue and later addressed the media amid "continuing tensions" within the party.

Responding to questions about his relationship with AMMK chief T. T. V. Dhinakaran, Panneerselvam said he had “great respect” for Dhinakaran but declined to elaborate further, citing political propriety.

On whether he would contest elections again, he remarked that such decisions would be left to "God’s will".

Taking aim at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Panneerselvam said the introduction of the dual leadership posts of coordinator and co-coordinator had been Palaniswami's decision.

He maintained that he accepted the arrangement only to prevent a split in the party. "They now allege that my move towards leadership weakened the party. Would I ever do that?" he asked, adding that the people and party cadre would judge his intentions.

Panneerselvam further questioned the electoral track record of the Palaniswami-led AIADMK, claiming the party had failed to secure victory in successive elections.

"The present condition and decline of the party are the result of his leadership,” he said. He reiterated that he and his supporters were engaged in a legal battle to reorganise the AIADMK in accordance with the party rules framed by its founder, M.G. Ramachandran.

Dismissing speculation about personal ambition, Panneerselvam asked whether demanding party unity amounted to wrongdoing.

"If you can tell me what mistake I have committed, I will quit politics," he asserted, again ruling out forming a separate outfit.

On the 2026 Assembly elections, he observed that the DMK alliance remained intact and strong, while the divided AIADMK faced challenges.

In such a scenario, he said, the DMK could return to power.

"After enduring many betrayals and carrying a heavy burden, you tell me what stand I should take," he concluded.

