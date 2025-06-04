Will file complaint against BJP leader as Minority Commission Chairman: Pyare Khan on Eid remark

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Pyare Khan, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, on Wednesday strongly criticised BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane over his recent comments on Eid, stating that he will raise the matter with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and also file an official complaint in his capacity as Commission Chairman.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Nitesh Rane at Nagpur Airport, where he claimed that Pyare Khan criticises him on television but greets him with a “Namaste” in person. Rane also questioned the practice of animal sacrifice during Eid al-Adha, advocating for an eco-friendly or “virtual Eid” celebration, and asserted that India does not operate under Sharia law.

Responding to Rane’s comments, Pyare Khan told IANS, “I am not a politician; I am a businessman and the Chairman of the Minority Commission. If someone makes derogatory comments about those I consider ideals or leaders, I will respond. I have no political affiliations. I respect Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari because of their work and values. I support them as individuals, not due to party allegiance.”

Addressing the issue of greeting Rane in person, Khan clarified, “Namaste is a part of India’s culture—it’s a sign of respect and good upbringing. If being polite and respectful is considered offensive, then that says more about the other person. If someone chooses to see a greeting as hypocrisy, I can’t help that.”

Khan affirmed that he would take formal action: “I will bring this issue to the Chief Minister’s notice and file a complaint. The CM has many responsibilities and may not always be aware of such issues unless they are brought to him directly. It is necessary to let him know when his name is being misused. As a public representative, Rane should express his views responsibly. If anyone crosses the line, I will issue a notice, as per law, and within my constitutional authority. This is Devendra Ji’s Maharashtra, where action is taken within the framework of the law.”

He also noted that Nitesh Rane has faced legal issues in the past and warned that the BJP has a track record of distancing itself from individuals who bring disrepute to the party.

“Rane should focus on his responsibilities. If he continues like this, he might find himself isolated.”

Responding to Hindu outfits promoting clay goats for an eco-friendly Eid, Khan added, “Our Chief Minister is a leader who listens to genuine concerns. Islam teaches that we must obey the laws of the land. This is not just my view—it is written in the Holy Quran.”

--IANS

jk/dan