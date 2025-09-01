Will fight legally, politically: KTR on CBI probe into Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Monday that the party will fight legally and politically against "whatever the Congress government conspires against them".

He was reacting to the decision of the state government to hand over the case relating to alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, constructed during the BRS rule, to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rama Rao took to ‘X’ to react to the announcement made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the state Assembly late on Sunday night after a marathon debate on the report of the PC Ghose Commission, which went into the alleged irregularities in the project.

“The Currency Manager (CM) of Rahul Gandhi in Telangana has decided to handover Kaleshwaram case to CBI. The very CBI that Rahul Gandhi had famously called “Opposition Elimination Cell” of the BJP. Have you any clue Mr. Gandhi on what your CM is doing?” posted KTR.

“Bring it on, whatever it is that you conspire against us, we will fight legally and politically. We have faith in judiciary and the people. Satyameva Jayate,” he added.

BRS had staged a walk-out from the Assembly during the debate on the Ghose Commission report to protest what it calls the denial of sufficient time to its members to speak on the report. BRS legislators tore the Commission’s report and dumped it in the dustbin.

After the walk-out, KTR had told the media that the Kaleshwaram report tabled by the Congress government is nothing but a fabricated, politically motivated piece of fiction.

“We do not believe that an Hon'ble judge like P.C. Ghose would have given such a report. For 55 long years, the state of Telangana was left wanting for water, and only after the formation of Telangana, BRS Party and KCR garu corrected this historic injustice by building the World's largest lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram. We are fighting this report legally and will also fight it politically,” he said.

Terming the Ghose Commission report as a “trash report”, he accused the Congress party of conspiring with the BJP to permanently close down Telangana’s lifeline project.

The BRS leader alleged that the ruling party had suppressed the opposition’s voice inside the Assembly. “Our members were not allowed to speak. Even when Harish Rao tried to raise valid points, the Chief Minister and Ministers shouted him down. The Speaker acted as though nothing was amiss,” he said.

KTR maintained that Kaleshwaram, the world’s largest lift irrigation scheme, is an engineering marvel and a boon to lakhs of farmers. “We will not allow any attempt to sabotage this project. If necessary, we will take the fight to the people through a mass movement,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that Congress deliberately exaggerated figures to create a false narrative of corruption. “Repairs to Medigadda barrage will cost only ₹350 crore. Yet, the government claims losses of ₹1 lakh crore. Even Revanth Reddy’s own relatives are asking how ₹94,000 crore suddenly became ₹1 lakh crore,” KTR remarked.

--IANS

ms/dpb