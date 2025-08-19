Will expel all foreigners from Assam if our party comes to power: Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati, Aug 19 (IANS) Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief in Assam, Akhil Gogoi, announced that the illegal immigrants will be deported from the state if the opposition comes to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

He told reporters, “We have decided to kickstart our campaign for safeguarding the interests of Assamese people, and the illegal infiltrators will be thrown out of Assam if Raijor Dal comes to power in the state in the next assembly election. This will be our top priority if we become a part of the next government.”

Gogoi said his party’s campaign was aimed not just at seeking votes but at protecting the rights and identity of Assam’s indigenous communities.

“Since Independence, Assam has been deprived of its rightful benefits. Even today, the poor survive on meagre pensions - Rs 250 for the elderly, Rs 300 for widows, and Rs 1,250 under the Arunodoi scheme. We want change, and we will bring it,” Gogoi declared.

He asserted that if Raijor Dal comes to power in 2026, the government would take a strong stand on illegal migration and indigenous rights.

“As a proud Assamese and a proud Ahom, I pledge that all foreign infiltrators living on Assamese soil will be evicted,” he said.

Slamming the BJP-led government, Gogoi alleged it had failed to protect indigenous communities.

“The BJP claims to safeguard Assamese people but thrives on dividing society in the name of Hindus and Muslims. If the government is sincere, it should grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous groups - Moran, Ahom, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Adivasi, Kalita, Nath and Madahi. Only then will our people get their due benefits, and outsiders will be prevented from exploiting Assam,” he argued, while also calling for amendments to the sixth clause of the Assam Accord.

Gogoi demanded legal safeguards for land and resources, drawing a parallel with Nagaland.

“Just as no outsider can purchase land there, Assam’s land must be constitutionally protected. Oil, coal and other resources should belong to the people of Assam, not be handed to outside companies,” he said.

Outlining his party’s economic agenda, Gogoi promised irrigation facilities to enable farmers to cultivate thrice a year, fair prices for crops, and the creation of small and semi-industrial near tea gardens to generate local jobs.

“This will stop our youths and women from migrating to Bangalore or other cities. We want Assamese enterprises to thrive, not foreign corporates,” he stressed.

Tourism, he said, would be developed as a key sector to showcase Assam’s culture and heritage.

Promising harmony, Gogoi added: “If we form the government, Hindus, Muslims, Assamese and all communities will live peacefully together - unlike the BJP, which does politics of division in the name of religion.”

