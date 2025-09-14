Will drive Assam's progress forward: Residents welcome PM Modi's development push

Guwahati, Sep 14 (IANS) Residents of Assam expressed enthusiasm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for significant infrastructure and industrial development projects valued at Rs 18,530 crore on Sunday.

Tight security measures are in place across the state ahead of the event.

PM Modi arrived here on Saturday and attended the celebrations in Guwahati marking the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the legendary singer and cultural icon of the state.

Ahead of his gathering later on Sunday, locals in large numbers have started gathering at the venue in Mangaldoi in the Darrang district, where the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a cluster of health education projects, including a new Medical College and Hospital, a GNM school, and a B.Sc Nursing College.

Speaking to IANS, a local said, "PM Modi is a great leader and thinks of our development and growth. I am very thankful to him. He has done so much for us. Today, several health projects are going to be launched by the Prime Minister, and these will drive the state's progress forward."

"We are happy and come here to express our gratitude to the Prime Minister. Launching these projects in our small town will greatly benefit the residents," another added.

"I am thankful to PM Modi. I want to pursue a career in the medical field. With the opening of this medical college, it will be very helpful for people. I am grateful to the government for the development of our small town," another local said.

Also on the agenda in Darrang are the Guwahati Ring Road Project, intended to ease traffic congestion and improve urban connectivity, and the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra, an infrastructure development expected to boost regional transport links.

Later in the afternoon, PM Modi will travel to Numaligarh in the Golaghat district. There, he will inaugurate Assam Bio-Ethanol Private Limited's plant, a clean energy initiative aimed at promoting sustainable fuel production.

In addition, the foundation stone will be laid for a polypropylene plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), which is expected to strengthen the petrochemical sector and generate substantial employment.

