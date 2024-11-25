Will discuss on issues like inflation, unemployment, anarchy and other issues in Parliament : Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament that is to be held on Monday, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that issues on inflation, unemployment, anarchy, including other issues would be discussed in the Parliament.

"There are so many issues in the country today... Pollution is very high in Delhi because of the failure of the BJP and AAP government. Anarchy has spread in the whole country. Inflation and unemployment are on the rise.. we will raise all these issues in the Parliament. Today, the financial security is at stake. In US, the court took cognizance that Rs 23,000 crore bribe was given by the Adani group in India to the people.. that is the biggest issue of concern today and has raised a question on the image of our country. Allegations are being levied on Adani but BJP is getting affected and they are defending Adani as if they are his worker.." Tiwari said speaking to ANI.

Earlier today, Congress MP KC Venugopal gave an adjournment notice to discuss the indictment of Adani group and to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged bribery charges.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has also given a Suspension of Business Notice (under rule 267) to discuss the indictment by a US court.

Similarly, Congress MP Hibi Eden gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on the indictment."

The government must clarify its stance and ensure unbiased investigations to uphold India's democratic and economic integrity," read MP Eden's letter.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore B also announced that he would also move for an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to hold a discussion on the matter.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," Tagore, whip of Congress party in Lok Sabha wrote in a letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha.

In the letter, Tagore expressed his desire to discuss the matter related to the United States (US) indictment of Gautam Adani over the "bribery, securities, fraud, and wire fraud" charges against Adani Group.

As the parliament winter session kickstarts today, the house is set to consider or introduce a number of bills in the coming days, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill and banking law bills. (ANI)