Will continue to work for Hindutva, says Raja Singh after BJP accepts resignation

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) MLA T. Raja Singh, whose resignation from the BJP was accepted by the party’s central leadership on Friday, has made it clear that he will continue to work for Hindutva till his last breath.

The MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad reacted to the BJP leadership’s move through a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Raja Singh, who is currently participating in the Amarnath Yatra, said that he will continue to raise his voice for the rights of the Hindu community.

He did not reveal plans to join any other political party.

“Exactly 11 years ago today, I took membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. With the aim of serving the people, serving the nation, and protecting Hindutva, I decided to join the BJP. The BJP, placing its trust in me, gave me a ticket for the MLAs seat from Goshamahal in the Telangana Assembly elections for three consecutive times. For this trust, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the BJP office bearers,” said Raja Singh.

“Today, my resignation has been accepted by the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, J.P. Nadda. Perhaps I could not convey to Delhi the pain of millions of BJP workers who are working day and night with the dream of forming a government in Telangana. I want to make it clear that I have not taken this decision for any position, power, or personal gain,” he wrote.

“I was born to serve Hindutva, and I will continue to work for Hindutva until my last breath. I will always work with complete dedication and honesty for the protection of Hindutva, nationalism, and Sanatan Dharma. For the service of society and the rights of the Hindu community, I will continue to raise my voice until my last breath,” Raja Singh added.

The MLA had resigned from the primary membership of BJP on June 30 to protest against appointment of Ramchander Rao as president of the party’s Telangana unit.

In his resignation letter addressed to then state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, Raja Singh wrote that appointment of Ramchander Rao as the state BJP President came as a shock and disappointment to not just him but lakhs of party workers.

"At a time when the BJP stands at the threshold of forming the first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading," he wrote.

Raja Singh also stated that there are many capable senior leaders, MLA and MPs who have tirelessly worked for the growth of the BJP and who have the strength, credibility and connect to lead the party forward.

The BJP’s National General Secretary and headquarters incharge Arun Singh wrote to Raja Singh on Friday, that his resignation has been accepted with immediate effect as per the direction of J.P. Nadda.

Referring to Raja Singh’s resignation letter, Arun Singh wrote that the same was brought to the notice of Nadda. “The contents mentioned by you are irrelevant and do not match the functioning, ideology and principles of the party,” reads Arun Singh’s letter.

