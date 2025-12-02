Will contest 2027 Assembly elections alone, says Punjab BJP

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (IANS) Punjab BJP working President Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday said that the party will contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections entirely on its own.

Taking a dig at the AAP-led Mann government, he said there is a "complete breakdown" of law and order in the state.

After forming the government in Punjab in 2022, the way the Aam Aadmi Party "misused" the government machinery in municipal corporation and nagar council elections to install its mayors and presidents, "now wants to win the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections in the same manner", he said.

Speaking to the media before the meeting of the state election committee in Chandigarh, he said the government "is distracting people with its absurd statements".

Slamming Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's statement, Sharma said that the government has already started sensing the outcome of the 2027 Assembly elections.

"That is why, in panic, it is making baseless statements to divert public attention," he said.

The BJP legislator questioned the government: "Has the government managed to control law and order in the state? Have the drug mafia and gangsters ended? And have the promises made to farmers, labourers and women been fulfilled?"

Sharma said that the AAP government has completely "failed" to provide compensation to flood-hit people.

The BJP working President said the atmosphere created in the country due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years of governance has evolved the sense of hope and trust among the people of Punjab.

He said Punjabis want an end to drugs, an end of gangsters, strengthening of law and order and a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) on crops on the pattern of Haryana.

Sharma alleged that he had "exposed" illegal mining from Pathankot to Fazilka, but despite that, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann neither took any action nor gave any clarification publicly.

"This clearly shows that for the AAP government, the priority is not Punjab but pleasing (Arvind) Kejriwal," he added.

