Will Chirag Paswan contest Bihar Assembly elections? Union Minister drops a clear hint

Patna, July 6 (IANS) Amid intense speculations of Union Minister for Food Processing Chirag Paswan throwing his hat into the ring, the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief on Sunday dropped enough hints of contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Saran district, the Union Minister said that he would contest the elections for his brothers, sisters and mothers and also vowed to put the state on the path of development.

Paswan said that whenever he comes to Bihar, he is asked this question, and today he is declaring that he and his party will take up this electoral challenge.

In the 'Nav Sankalp Mahasabha' organised at Rajendra Stadium in Chhapra, the Union Minister said that he will contest elections on all 243 seats of Bihar. He said that he would contest elections on all seats as 'Chirag'.

The LJP chief also shared a video clip of his election address and wrote on X, “Today, from this sacred land of Saran, I am declaring before all of you that yes, I will contest the election. I will contest the election for the people of Bihar, for my brothers, for my mothers, for my sisters, and we will create a system in Bihar, we will build a Bihar that will truly take the state forward on the path of development.”

He, however, clarified that LJP will remain a part of the NDA alliance.

Without taking anyone’s name, Paswan alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to stop him from coming to Bihar, but added that he is not going to be afraid of anyone.

He said that he wouldn’t compromise on the idea of 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and was also ready to sacrifice his life for this.

On the issue of caste reservation, Paswan said that for a long time, rumours have been spread that it will be abolished, but as long as he is alive, no power in the world can abolish it.

Targeting the Opposition, he said that those who talk about development in Bihar today are the same people who ruined Bihar in the 1990s.

--IANS

mr/dan