Will announce it publicly: Congress on possible no-confidence motion against Speaker

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday maintained that any move to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would be announced formally and constitutionally, even as opposition parties sharpened their attack on the Chair over what they allege is partisan conduct during the ongoing Parliament session.

Reacting to speculation around the opposition’s plans, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that the party would not respond to conjecture until a formal step is taken. “As soon as a no-confidence motion, which can be brought according to the Constitution of India, is presented, we will announce it publicly. Until it is formally announced, I cannot respond to speculations or expectations,” Tiwari told IANS.

Sources, however, indicated that the Congress is set to move a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, with the notice likely to be submitted shortly to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha. The development comes amid escalating confrontation between the opposition and the treasury benches during the current session of Parliament, marked by repeated disruptions and sharp exchanges.

Opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc are considering the move, accusing the Speaker of acting in a partisan manner and denying Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to speak during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. The issue has become a flashpoint between the government and the opposition, with the latter claiming that parliamentary conventions are being undermined.

Sharing similar concerns, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat asserted that the opposition’s objections are rooted in fairness and constitutional principles rather than personal animosity.

“I clearly said that this is not because of security reasons, the fear is of the statements to be made by Rahul Gandhi. The intention is not to allow him to speak,” Bhagat alleged.

He further clarified, “If we have talked about a no-confidence motion anywhere, it is not against any individual. We want fairness and impartiality; these are the two words we stand for. The Chair is constitutional, and it should function according to the Constitution, not according to the government in power.”

According to opposition leaders, the proposed motion is also linked to the suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha, the alleged failure of the Chair to initiate action against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for objectionable remarks against former Prime Ministers, and what the Congress has described as “unsubstantiated” charges levelled against women Congress MPs.

