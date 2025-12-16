Wild boar menace: Farmers in TN's Theni demand implementation of shooting order to save crops

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Large stretches of farmland in Tamil Nadu's Theni district’s foothill regions have come under sustained attack from wild boars straying out of nearby forest areas, leaving farmers struggling to protect their crops during the critical harvest period.

With losses mounting by the day, cultivators are pressing the Forest Department to immediately enforce shooting orders issued by the Tamil Nadu government to check the growing menace.

Farmers in Kadamalaikundu, Thimarasanayakanur and Megamalai villages, as well as in Bodinayakanur, Periyakulam, Andipatti and Uthamapalayam taluks, say wild boars are entering fields almost every night. Agricultural lands bordering the Western Ghats have been the worst affected, with herds trampling standing crops of millets, maize, groundnut, vegetables and banana plantations, resulting in severe economic stress for farming households.

Farmer organisations point out that the situation has become more acute as millet harvesting is currently underway, making crops highly vulnerable. They allege that despite repeated petitions, shooting orders that are being implemented in some other districts have not been acted upon in Theni, leaving farmers without effective protection.

Though the Forest Department offers compensation for crop damage, farmer representatives say procedural constraints mean that only a fraction of affected cultivators are able to access relief. They have also drawn attention to Kerala’s approach, where culling operations are being carried out to prevent wild boar intrusions, and have urged Tamil Nadu authorities to adopt similar measures.

In the absence of long-term solutions, farmers have relied on temporary deterrents such as lighting arrangements and sound devices, which have had limited impact.

A Forest Department official, requesting anonymity, said there are practical challenges in implementing culling operations. “Committees comprising a forester, panchayat secretary and Village Administrative Officer were formed in each panchayat six months ago. Wild boar intrusions usually occur at night and in groups, making it difficult to ensure that no humans or other animals are present at the site. Implementing culling operations under such circumstances could lead to human casualties or harm to other animals,” the official said.

The official added that farmers have been trained in deterrent methods such as placing human hair along wild boar pathways and fencing fields with white cotton cloth. Crop loss compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre is being provided, and about Rs 5 lakh has been disbursed so far for 10 acres since April.

District Forest Officer P. Arunkumar said most incidents are reported within a three-kilometre radius of reserve forest areas and outlined steps already taken, including the installation of solar fencing at multiple locations in Uthamapalayam and Periyakulam with support from the Department of Agricultural Engineering.

He added that the issue would be reviewed in an upcoming committee meeting, during which additional measures would be discussed, as farmers await clearer timelines and decisive action to prevent further damage to their crops.

