Widespread rainfall fills 76 dams across Gujarat, boosts kharif sowing to 87 pc

Ahmedabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Heavy monsoon showers across Gujarat have led to a significant rise in water levels across the state’s reservoirs. As of August 18, 76 out of the state’s 207 dams -- including the lifeline Sardar Sarovar -- have reached between 70 per cent and 100 per cent of their storage capacity, placing them on ‘high alert.’

Additionally, 26 dams are on ‘alert’ and 22 are on ‘warning.’ The Sardar Sarovar Dam alone is currently holding 76.40 per cent of its full capacity.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gujarat has so far received 68.91 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall, with the highest rainfall in South Gujarat at 72 per cent, followed by North Gujarat (71 per cent), Kutch (70 per cent), East-Central Gujarat (69 per cent), and Saurashtra (63 per cent).

In the past 24 hours, heavy showers were reported in several regions, with Dhoraji in Rajkot recording over 3 inches, Malia-Hatina over 2 inches, and more than 1 inch in 24 other talukas.

The rainfall has provided a major boost to agriculture, with kharif sowing completed on more than 87 per cent of cultivable land in the state. Groundnut has been sown in 20 lakh hectares, followed by cotton on 27.3 lakh hectares, and paddy in 8.43 lakh hectares, according to the Agriculture Department.

Meanwhile, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea between August 18 and 21 due to weather conditions.

Over the past decade, Gujarat has seen a notable rise in average annual rainfall, climbing from approximately 797 mm (1985-2014) to 882 mm (1995-2024), marking an increase of around 11 per cent, with Kutch witnessing the sharpest surge at 25 per cent and Saurashtra following with a 15 per cent rise.

This trend has been accompanied by more intense, erratic downpours that have reshaped regional climate dynamics -- 12 out of 33 districts now experience over 50 per cent more seasonal rain compared to the 2014-23 average, with Devbhoomi Dwarka recording a staggering 135 per cent rise.

Analyses stretching back to 1871 place the long-term annual normal rainfall at 839 mm, with July typically delivering about 329 mm or nearly 40 per cent of the seasonal average. These shifts are increasingly affecting agriculture, water management, and urban planning, urging stakeholders to adopt adaptive strategies such as improved drainage, strategic crop planning, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

--IANS

janvi/skp