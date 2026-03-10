Why Oppn unwilling to discuss farmers' issues: Chouhan blasts sloganeering in LS

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday witnessed heavy disruptions as Opposition members raised slogans in the House while Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to questions related to growers and farm policies.

Soon after the session began, several Opposition MPs entered the Well of the House and began raising slogans over allegations of vote theft. Despite repeated appeals from Sandhya Ray, who was presiding over the proceedings, the noise and sloganeering continued.

Amid the uproar, Chouhan criticised the Opposition for creating disruptions during what he described as an important discussion related to farmers.

"These are farmers' issues. Why are they not willing to listen?" he said.

Condemning the Opposition's protest in the House, Chouhan said, "The country will not forgive them for this."

During his reply, the Agriculture Minister also targeted the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging that it had not implemented the PM Kisan Bima Yojana in the state.

"What kind of dirty politics is this? They think that if the farmer is dying, let him die. How can they do this?" Chouhan questioned while addressing the House.

The minister also highlighted agricultural production figures and said India had achieved a major milestone in rice production.

"These people (Opposition) will not be able to hear it, but India has become Number 1 in rice production by producing 15 crore tonne rice. We have left China behind. India is Number 1. Not only in wheat, rice, but also in mustard, soyabean and peanuts -- we have done record production in all. They will keep criticising, but the world is lauding us," Chouhan said, taking aim at the Opposition members.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs continued displaying placards and raising slogans from the Well of the House, ignoring repeated requests from the Chair to maintain order.

"There are many important issues and questions for farmers. People and farmers want to know. But they don't want the country to know. I condemn this politics of the Opposition," Chouhan said.

As the uproar persisted and normal proceedings became difficult, the House was briefly adjourned till noon.

--IANS

sd/rad