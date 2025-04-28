"Why Centre was not informed about...tourist spot": BJP's Dilip Ghosh questions J-K's handling of Pahalgam terror attack

Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday questioned the Jammu and Kashmir government's handling of the situation, emphasising the need for better coordination with the Centre after 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Slamming the J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, he said that the National Conference should take the responsibility for why the Centre was not informed about the opening of a tourist spot at the Baisaran meadow.

Dilip Ghosh said, "J-K govt needs to take responsibility for why the Centre was not informed about the opening of a tourist spot in J-K. The response should be such that Pakistan does not have the audacity to repeat it."

Ghosh highlighted the international community's support for India in the face of terrorism, underscoring the global condemnation of such acts. He assured that the government will continue to work towards eliminating terrorism

"The whole world is against the incident which happened in Kashmir. The world has supported India on it. The government will do everything required to end terrorism. The house of each terrorist is being demolished. There will be zero tolerance for terrorism," he added.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and the international community.

Earlier on April 27, Ghosh lashed out at Pakistani politician Bhutto Zardari over his "either water or blood will flow" remark and stated that his statement wouldn't make much of a difference since the neighbouring country was habitual in making "futile statements."

"Blood is already flowing in Pakistan. Al-Qaeda is beating them from one side and Afghanistan from the other... We have already shown them what we can do. He is still a child like he was earlier. It is Pakistan's old habit to make such futile statements," Ghosh told reporters here.

His reaction comes after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a controversial statement, threatening India over the suspension of the Indus water treaty, which allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India.

Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement, Ghosh further accused the neighbouring country of violating treaties and agreements signed with India since 1947 and said that it was too late for talks.

"They want to sit and talk, but the world does not want to sit with them. Why would one sit with them and waste time? Who violated the Shimla Agreement? Which agreement has Pakistan not violated since 1947?... It is too late now. It is time for action... They should be ready to get beaten up," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

