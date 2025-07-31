Who will reply to discussion is the govt’s prerogative, not of opposition: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) A sharp exchange between treasury benches and opposition members took place in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over the government's handling of the debate on Operation Sindoor.

The opposition took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from the House to respond to the discussion, with Home Minister Amit Shah replying instead.

Leader of the House J.P. Nadda reminded the opposition that a similar precedent was set in 2008 when, in the aftermath of the Mumbai terror attacks, it was the then Home Minister who replied in Parliament -- not Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Responding to this, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Nadda ji mentioned that during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Home Minister replied in the House, not the Prime Minister. I agree with that. But that is not our issue. Our protest was over the Prime Minister’s remark that he would ‘deal with us alone’ -- which we found disrespectful. We demanded that since he is present, he should respond himself.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju countered by saying that the Prime Minister had already given a detailed reply -- lasting one hour and 42 minutes -- in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

“The reply in Rajya Sabha came the next day. The Home Minister is fully capable of answering the discussion here. The opposition’s objection is unwarranted,” Rijiju said.

He reiterated that the choice of speaker in the House is a decision of the government. “This is a matter of collective responsibility. It is not for the opposition to dictate who will reply. That decision lies solely with the government,” Rijiju asserted.

The statement led to further chaos in the Rajya Sabha, forcing the Chair to adjourn proceedings till 4.30 p.m.

The Upper House had witnessed repeated disruptions throughout the day. Soon after proceedings began in the morning, opposition MPs raised multiple issues, including demands for a detailed review of the voter list in Bihar, concerns over U.S. tariffs, rising crimes against women, and calls for the resignation of the Chairman.

The opposition sought discussions under Rule 267, but when permission was denied, MPs began shouting slogans, leading to an initial adjournment first till noon and then till 4.30 p.m.

--IANS

skp/