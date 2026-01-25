‘Who gave him title of Shankaracharya?’ Mamta Kulkarni criticises Swami Avimukteshwaranand

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Former actor and Sadhvi Mamta Kulkarni on Sunday strongly criticised Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati following his confrontation with authorities at Sangam Ghat during the ongoing Magh Mela.

Speaking to IANS, she said, “Who appointed him as the Supreme Shankaracharya? Because of this man, because of his ego, I will not call him Shankaracharya. The original Shankaracharya was the one from the 8th century who established the four Peeths. He had undertaken pilgrimages to establish dharma throughout Brahmand.”

Kulkarni further questioned the seer’s spiritual credentials, saying, “Simply being well‑versed in the four Vedas does not make one a Shankaracharya. He is a person completely devoid of self‑knowledge. A true Shankaracharya is someone who, as soon as he realises the truth, immediately acts decisively, fully aware of what he is doing.”

Referring to the Sangam Ghat confrontation, Kulkarni claimed, “The fault was entirely his. I do not call him Shankaracharya; the fault is his. He should not be called a saint.”

She contrasted him with the original Shankaracharyas, noting their humility and the devotion of their disciples, adding, “Look at the original Shankaracharyas, they were such humble saints. I have seen in some videos that their poor disciples don’t even seem to know how to speak properly. They are just inexperienced.”

The controversy erupted during the auspicious Mauni Amavasya bathing festival at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who claims the title of Shankaracharya of the Northern Jyotir Math, attempted to proceed to the Sangam in a traditional palanquin procession.

The Prayagraj administration stopped the procession, citing safety risks and a “no‑vehicle zone” policy. The resulting scuffle between the Swami’s disciples and the police led to allegations of manhandling.

In protest, Swami Avimukteshwaranand staged a high-profile dharna, refusing food and water until the administration issued an apology.

The standoff intensified when the Magh Mela Authority served him a formal legal notice, questioning his right to use the title “Shankaracharya”. The incident has reignited debates over legitimacy, religious protocol, and the delicate balance between spiritual authority and administrative regulation at one of India’s oldest and largest religious gatherings.

