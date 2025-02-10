"Who are these politically motivated individuals?" Trinamool's Shashi Panja as health association banners torn during protest against Abhaya incident

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 10 (ANI): In the wake of banners of Progressive Health Association (PHA) being vandalised during a silent rally in Kolkata against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case on, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja asked who were the politically motivated individuals who were trying to disturb peace.

She asked if the face of the agitation was changing.

Panja said on Monday, "Progressive Health Association has been recently formed, had its first meeting of the state executive body on 8 February. For its publicity, various banners were put up in various health facilities all across West Bengal. Yesterday, there were demonstrations at the RG Kar Hospital against the Abhaya incident. Later, we saw that seven banners of the Progressive Health Association were torn or removed."

"Is the face of the Andalon changing? Who are these politically motivated individuals who are trying to disturb peace and tranquillity? We demand immediate action. We want the CCTV footage to understand who the miscreants were. They have to be identified. We are going to request the Principal to urgently probe into the matter. We have sent to DC (North), Health Principal Secretary and Chairman of Grievance Redressal Committee set up by state," she added.

She further said that PHA is working so that there is peace and tranquility in the campus and Healthcare services can never be impacted.

"There can be Andolans but there should be no impact on Health care services because patients are coming. Yesterday after demonstrations the patients were scared. By tearing the banners there is a concerted effort by those offenders to provoke PHA. We expect probe into the matter," she added.

On Sunday as doctors took out a silent rally in Kolkata against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, on the victim's birthday, protesting doctors demanded punishment for all concerned in Abhaya's murder, torture and evidence tampering.

Protesting Dr Sukanta Chakraborthy said, "Our demand is the punishment of all concerned in Abhaya's murder, torture and evidence tampering. Also, those who are involved in corruption in the government healthcare system."

Junior and senior doctors along with Citizen Forum took out a silent rally from College Square to Shyambazar in Kolkata against the heinous crime on Sunday.

Another protesting doctor said, "Everyone knows that only one person is not the culprit. For 6 months we have been on the street. We will continue to protest till we don't get justice. Today is Abhaya's birthday. She liked to provide help. Today West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front in Sodepur arranged two camps where free treatment and free medicine were provided. We want to carry her thoughts forward."

Earlier the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court announced life imprisonment for the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case on January 20. Along with this, the court has also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused. (ANI)

