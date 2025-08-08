Whistleblower Kerala doctor alleges harassment

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 ( IANS) Whistleblower Dr. Haris Chirackal, a faculty member at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, has alleged that government authorities are targeting him for "exposing corruption and systemic failures" in the healthcare sector.

Chirackal claimed that false charges are being fabricated against him and accused senior administrators, the Principal, Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent of entering his office in his absence and tampering with files.

The doctor said his office contains important documents and expensive surgical instruments, and expressed concern that the action was aimed at framing him.

In a letter to the Kerala Government Medical Staff Teachers' Association (KGMSDA), he pointed out the lack of CCTV coverage near his office and the ease with which it could be accessed without his knowledge.

He also alleged that another key was used to lock his room after the inspection.

Trouble started for him when he said that there was a serious shortage of medical equipment and supplies, forcing the postponement of surgeries at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital.

This statement irked even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who slammed Harris for "portraying the Kerala health sector in a poor light".

Chirackal came under scrutiny after publicly revealing a shortage of surgical equipment at the medical college.

Despite receiving a show-cause notice from the Director of Medical Education (DME), he has sought more time to respond, saying he will do so only after receiving a copy of the inquiry committee's report.

Meanwhile, a surgical instrument earlier declared missing by Health Minister Veena George was reportedly found in the operating theatre of the health facility during a recent inspection.

The investigation had been initiated based on an inquiry report claiming the equipment was missing.

Chirackal said he had requested the needed equipment as early as March and June this year, contradicting the government's claim that it was not informed.

He also alleged poor infrastructure at the institution, stating that he had to personally purchase paper for official correspondence.

"The equipment I sought was a life-saving device. No citizen's life should be put at risk due to financial constraints," said the doctor.

--IANS

sg/svn