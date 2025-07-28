Where sacrifice exists, progress is unstoppable: Gujarat CM at 70th anniversary celebration of BMS

Gandhinagar, July 28 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led the concluding ceremony of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh’s (BMS) 70th anniversary celebrations in Gandhinagar.

The event was attended by Labour and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, along with senior BMS leaders and hundreds of workers from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel highlighted the enduring spirit of sacrifice, dedication, and discipline as the driving forces behind India’s unstoppable growth. “A nation built on the pillars of sacrifice and hard work can never be held back. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh embodies this very ethos through its continuous commitment to the welfare of workers,” he said.

Emphasising the dignity of labour, the Chief Minister reiterated the philosophy of “Har haath ko kaam, har kaam ko sammaan” (Every hand should have work, and every kind of work must be respected). He also underscored his government’s resolve to uphold workers' rights and wellbeing, mentioning Gujarat’s initiative of providing nutritious meals to workers for just Rs 5 at Annapurna Centres, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

CM Patel spoke about the broader national goal of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, asserting Gujarat’s determination to lead the way. “We are committed to realising a Developed Gujarat as a stepping stone towards a Developed India,” he said. He urged collective participation under the mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.

In a green appeal to citizens, the Chief Minister encouraged everyone to join the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, a nationwide plantation drive dedicated to mothers. “If every citizen plants even a single tree, we can significantly expand our green cover and combat global warming,” he noted.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent BMS leaders, including All India President J.S. Pandya, State General Secretary Girish Patel, State President Jignesh Majmudar, and Regional Organising Minister C.V. Rajesh, who reflected on the organisation’s journey and renewed its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of the working class.

