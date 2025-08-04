Where is women’s safety in country? Congress asks after MP Sudha's chain snatched during morning walk

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) A shocking incident of chain snatching involving Congress MP R. Sudha Ramakrishnan in the high-security Chanakyapuri area of the national Capital has triggered an outcry from Congress leaders, who have accused the Union Home Ministry and Delhi government of a total breakdown in law and order.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather said: "In the national Capital, early in the morning, a woman Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu gets attacked. Her chain is snatched. Her clothes are torn. Where is women's safety in this country? If this is the situation under the nose of the Union Home Ministry, where do we stand in women’s safety in India?"

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed the concern, criticising the BJP-led government: "Gang wars, shootings, and murders have become a daily occurrence in Delhi. Law and order, which is under the Central Government and the Home Ministry, has completely collapsed. Even today, we received news that one of our MPs was a victim of chain snatching in Chanakyapuri, considered the most secure area… It seems law and order no longer exists under PM Modi’s and BJP’s rule."

The incident occurred early on Monday morning while the Mayiladuthurai MP was out for a walk near Gate 3 and 4 of the Polish Embassy, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Rajathi.

According to her complaint, a man wearing a full-face helmet approached them on a Scooty from the opposite direction and snatched Sudha’s gold chain before fleeing. The area is known for housing multiple foreign embassies and VIP residences, raising serious concerns about security.

Congress Member of Parliament Hibi Eden also contributed to the reactions. "Unfortunately, a Congress MP, Sudha’s gold chain was snatched early in the morning, and she reported it to the nearest police station, but nobody was even responding. So, how safe is the common man if a lady MP has to suffer this? We strongly condemn this, and we wanted her to speak in Parliament, but the Speaker has denied permission. We will continue to raise this issue," he said.

The Delhi Police have begun an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity. The Congress party is expected to raise the matter strongly in Parliament this week.

