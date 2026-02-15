When surrenders signal the end of the ‘red dream’

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) For decades, the Left-Wing Extremism took refuge in India’s dense forests, alienated tribal populations, ideological fervour, and looked like an insurgency that seemed impossible to contain. The so-called “Red Corridor” stretched across central India, and the Maoist narrative projected itself as a revolutionary movement speaking for the dispossessed. But by 2025, that narrative has taken a decisive hit.

While security forces have conducted several successful operations, the more significant development has been the growing wave of surrenders. Across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Jharkhand, Maoist cadres — including senior commanders — have walked out of the forests. They have laid down weapons, revealed routes, named leaders, and accepted rehabilitation. This steady trickle, turning into a stream, represents a fundamental shift in the conflict.

Insurgencies rarely end through gun battles alone. They collapse when the ideology that sustains them begins to erode. For years, Maoism in India claimed to be a movement of justice for the marginalised. But the reality inside the organisation told a different story.

Senior leaders often operated from relative safety, while young tribal recruits were pushed to the frontlines. Villages paid the price as violence escalated, yet the movement failed to deliver any meaningful political outcome or territorial gains.

By 2025, even hardened cadres began to realise that the promised revolution was not coming. Survival, not ideology, became their primary concern. What had once been presented as a historic struggle began to look like an endless cycle of violence without purpose. As government outreach increased and development slowly entered remote regions, the contrast between Maoist promises and lived realities became starker.

One of the earliest indicators of this shift came on January 29, 2025, when Kalmu Mangdu, Deputy Commander of Section 1 Company of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), surrendered in Sukma along with team commander Sameer alias Sukka and cadre Madavi Budhri. They were not peripheral recruits but active fighters. Their decision reflected a breakdown of internal trust, fear of being treated as expendable, and a growing sense that survival odds had collapsed.

On March 3, 2025, the surrender of Dinesh Modium, a Divisional Committee member, in Bijapur further exposed the cracks. His exit weakened the so-called “martyrdom narrative” that had long sustained morale among cadres. It signalled that even mid-level leadership no longer believed in the movement’s future and that ideological commitment was giving way to practical considerations.

Perhaps the most symbolic blow came on October 14, 2025, when Mallojula Venugopal Rao — known by several aliases including Bhupathi, Sonu and Abhay — surrendered in Gadchiroli along with around 60 cadres. A senior Politburo member, spokesperson and ideologue of the CPI (Maoist), he was not merely a commander but a central political voice of the organisation. His wife, Tarakka, also a Maoist leader, had surrendered earlier. His exit marked the end of an era and dealt a severe psychological blow to the organisation’s remaining leadership.

Two months later, on December 10, 2025, Kiran Hidma Kowasi, alias Bhima, a Divisional Committee Member who had joined the movement in the 1990s, surrendered in Gadchiroli. He represented the old guard — the veterans who had seen the insurgency at its peak. His decision indicated that even the most committed leaders no longer believed in any revival. When veterans begin to leave, the message travels faster than any propaganda.

Just days later, on December 12, another armed cadre known as Medium Bhima surrendered in Sukma. Though not a top commander, his surrender was significant because he was an active, weapon-bearing fighter. It showed that the thinning was happening not just among ideological leaders but also among hardened foot soldiers who had once formed the backbone of the insurgency.

On December 13, two Area Committee Members — Roshan alias Mara Vedja and Subhash alias Pojja Rava — surrendered in Gondia, Maharashtra. This effectively sealed the Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh corridor, once a lifeline for the Maoist movement and logistics. What used to be a strategic route had become a trap, with increased surveillance, better coordination among security forces, and shrinking support bases.

The steady stream of surrenders across Bastar, Sukma, Gadchiroli and parts of Jharkhand is not incidental. It reflects the systematic weakening of the CPI (Maoist) as a fighting force, as an organisation, and most importantly, as an idea. The once-feared Red Corridor has fragmented into disconnected pockets, cut off from supplies, communication, recruitment and safe movement.

When armed movements reach a stage where surrender appears safer than survival, their collapse becomes inevitable. The developments of 2025 suggest that India’s long battle against Maoist insurgency may finally be entering its closing chapter — not merely through the barrel of a gun, but through the quiet erosion of a once-potent revolutionary myth.

The real challenge now lies in ensuring that the vacuum left behind is filled not by another ideology of violence, but by governance, development, and lasting trust among the communities.

(The writer is a best-selling author known for her research and writings on India’s defence forces)

