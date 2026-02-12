When PM Modi urged students to learn from Abraham Lincoln’s life

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) 'Modi Archive', a popular social media handle on X, on Thursday shared an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding Abraham Lincoln, his legacy, and also remembering the US politician as a man who never gave up in times of adversity and kept soldiering on, staying firm on his beliefs and principles.

Thursday marks the birth anniversary of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th United States president, whose life is celebrated for his steadfast espousal of human values and democracy. He was the US President from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865 and is remembered for leading his country through the American Civil War and paving the way for the abolition of slavery.

In the video dated 2006, Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister, heaps praise on Lincoln’s perseverance and resilience and urged students and youth to take inspiration from his life.

Recalling his roller-coaster ride in US politics, CM Modi said, “If a person, despite a series of failures and setbacks constantly for three decades, persists with a valiant fight, certainly we can also take inspiration from his life.”

He told the gathering that disappointments and defeats in life are not the end of life but an opportunity for a fresh beginning.

The event, where the then Gujarat CM made these remarks, was a convocation ceremony at the Nirma University, where he was invited to address the students.

Describing Lincoln’s life as one filled with persistence and perseverance, he said the former US president’s values remain relevant today, especially for youth.

"Abraham Lincoln lost many elections, failing even to win the panchayat elections in his village. He also faced failure in business and struggled with debts every time he contested. Despite failures in every aspect of life, Abraham Lincoln never gave up. He continued to strive, struggle, and move forward towards his goal,” the then Gujarat CM said.

“Finally, a time came when he achieved his first major success, becoming the President of the United States. This success was not merely a story of ascent to the highest position of power, but a triumph of patience, dedication and unwavering determination," he noted.

