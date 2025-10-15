When PM Modi recounted Dr Abdul Kalam’s first and unforgettable train journey  

New Delhi: The nation paid tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, one of the country’s most admired scientists and educators, who is fondly remembered as 'People’s President' and lifelong teacher, on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

While the country remembers the Missile Man’s enduring legacy, the 'Modi Archive' -- a popular handle on social media shared an unforgettable train journey of Dr Kalam -- narrated by the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, explaining how it turned out to be an eye-opening experience for the noted scientist.

The Modi Archive on Wednesday shared an old speech of the then CM Modi from 2005, in which he recounts Dr Kalam’s first train journey from Rameswaram to Delhi and how it influenced the latter’s views on India’s diversity and expanse.

In the video dated May 5, 2005, the then Gujarat CM, in his speech, narrates an article detailing Abdul Kalam’s first train experience, while he was embarking on his first visit outside his hometown.

The writer documenting Dr Kalam’s life and first train travel experience said that when Dr Kalam left Rameswaram for his first job interview scheduled in Delhi, his economic condition was not good, and he travelled via a local train.

He reached Delhi after days of travelling and meeting a gamut of people from diverse backgrounds on that train trip. He came across a ‘whole new experience’ while travelling through the local train.

“This experience made him aware of different cultures, languages and dialects that exist in different parts of the country. His first train travel enriched him with India’s diverse and intricate heritage and traditions,” the then Gujarat CM said, recalling Dr Kalam’s first train journey as a student.

Notably, Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary is also celebrated as World Students' Day to celebrate his belief and vision of “education being the most powerful tool to bring lasting change.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute to Dr Kalam on his birth anniversary by remembering his indispensable contribution to the nation.

PM Modi took to X and wrote, “Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a visionary who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big. His life reminds us that humility and hard work are vital for success. May we continue to build the India he envisioned…an India that is strong, self-reliant and compassionate.”

--IANS