When India earns respect, Congress feels the pain: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties over their uproar in the Lok Sabha. “Why is it that whenever India’s global standing rises, Congress seems to suffer discomfort?” he asked pointedly.

The Lok Sabha was scheduled to hold a discussion on ‘India’s First Astronaut on the International Space Station: The Role of the Space Programme in Making India a Developed Nation by 2047’. However, the session was disrupted by heavy sloganeering and chaos led by the Congress and other opposition MPs.

In a video message, Chouhan expressed deep disappointment and said, “There are moments in a nation’s journey that should transcend political divisions. Whenever India has experienced a moment of pride, the entire country has rejoiced — but Congress has cried foul, raised doubts.”

He cited examples, including India’s successful Chandrayaan mission landing on the Moon’s South Pole, the surgical strikes by the Indian Army, and Operation Sindoor, saying that while the nation stood united in pride, Congress chose to question and criticise.

“Be it air strikes or our military’s decisive operations, while the whole country applauds our forces, Congress keeps asking: ‘But how much damage was done?’ he said.

Referring to India’s scientific achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chouhan said: “Our scientists developed a vaccine, and under the Prime Minister’s leadership, over 100 countries received it. Lives were saved. But Congress dismissed it as ‘Modi’s vaccine’ and warned people against taking it.”

Highlighting the recent space mission, Chouhan lauded Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s astronaut who visited the International Space Station, calling him a symbol of national pride.

“At a time when the nation was ready to welcome him with open arms and Parliament was to discuss his historic achievement, Congress created chaos in the Well of the House. Shouldn’t all parties, regardless of affiliation, have united to honour him?”

He added, “The world is looking at India with amazement as we progress and grow — was it too much to expect Congress to participate constructively in such a discussion?”

Taking a sharp dig, Chouhan remarked, “Why does Congress experience pain whenever India’s global prestige grows? Their noise, protests, and doubts only serve to dishonour those who bring glory to the country. Is this what they call patriotism? The entire nation is watching — and Congress will have to answer.”

