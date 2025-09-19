Whatever Amit Shah said is correct: Shambhavi Choudhary backs Home Minister’s remarks on infiltrators

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP, Shambhavi Choudhary, on Friday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks accusing the Congress of protecting infiltrators for electoral gain. Responding to Amit Shah’s speech at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium, she said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive by the Election Commission was essential to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

"Whatever Amit Shah said is absolutely correct," Choudhary told IANS.

"The Special Intensive Revision is being conducted to strengthen the electoral process and ensure only eligible Indian citizens have the right to vote. Voting is a sacred part of our democracy. Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi’s opposition to this process makes it look like he's standing with infiltrators rather than the people of this country."

She further questioned the Congress party’s motives, alleging that their resistance to the voter verification process was not in the interest of the nation but aimed at securing votes from illegal entrants.

"The Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting this entire exercise for voters who are Indian citizens and are legal, but the way Rahul Gandhi is raising his voice against it certainly seems like he is helping infiltrators. They are doing all this for infiltrators but not in the favour of people of the country," she claimed.

Reacting to RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s recently-launched 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' — a campaign against unemployment, inflation, and crimes against women — Choudhary dismissed it as mere election theatrics.

"Tejashwi Yadav is on a yatra now because elections are near. But after the last elections, he vanished. What development has he done since then? This time, the people of Bihar are firmly with the NDA. Under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, real development is visible. These yatras are futile exercises with no real impact," she stated.

Criticising Tejashwi’s campaign methods, she added, “He’s not distributing pens to students—he’s throwing them, disrespecting what we worship as the symbol of Saraswati. This reflects his mindset. Despite all his efforts, even his own alliance doesn’t see him as the Chief Ministerial face.”

Choudhary also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting he had used regional allies like Tejashwi for his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and is now pursuing a solo political path.

"As for the alliance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has used them in his Yatra. But, now he is on a solo journey," she added.

During the five-day campaign, Tejashwi will be travelling to 10 districts of the State that were untouched during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by the Congress leader.

The five-day 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' will cover the districts of Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Madhepura, Saharsa, Supaul, Samastipur and Vaishali.

--IANS

jk/rad