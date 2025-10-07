What was the need for new Bill?, Maulana Razvi questions Uttarakhand govt’s move to scrap Madrasa Board

Bareilly: With Uttarakhand set to become first state to abolish the Madrasa Board, All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Tuesday questioned the need for a new bill, when an existing board was already in place.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Razvi said, “The Uttarakhand government has dissolved the Madrasa Education Board and passed a Minority Education Bill. It is now being said that all issues related to minorities, including the administration and control of madrasas, will fall under this new bill. This raises a serious question: when there was already an educational body in place, what was the need to introduce a separate Minority Education Bill and dissolve the existing Madrasa Board?”

He added, “If the Uttarakhand government truly wanted to work in the interest of minorities, it could have used the Madrasa Board to implement policies, conduct examinations, and manage related matters.”

Accusing the state government of bias, he said, “The Dhami government is clearly against Muslims. They continue to introduce such measures. Uttarakhand was the first to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and bulldozers were used to demolish dozens of madrasas. It appears they want to erase everything associated with Muslims.”

Meanwhile, the Madrasa Board in Uttarakhand is set to become history as Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) has approved the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, 2025.

With the implementation of this Bill, all Madrasas operating in the state will now be required to obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority and affiliation with the Uttarakhand School Education Board.

This move is expected to be a milestone in making the state's education system more uniform, inclusive, and modern.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the decision as historic, stating that it will bring revolutionary changes in the field of education in Uttarakhand.

He said, “Our goal is that every child in the state, regardless of their class or community, should progress with equal education and opportunities.”

He further informed that starting from the academic session in July 2026, all minority schools will provide education based on the national curriculum and the New Education Policy. This will not only raise the standard of education but also give students the opportunity to be part of the mainstream.

Under this Bill, Madrasas will now have to register under the Uttarakhand Board, and it will be mandatory to include subjects like science, mathematics, and social science in their curriculum. Emphasis will also be placed on modern technical education and vocational training. This step will help empower students from minority communities for a better future.

With this decision, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to abolish the Madrasa Board and integrate minority educational institutions into the mainstream education system. This move is expected to play a significant role in bringing uniformity in education and promoting social inclusion.

--IANS