"What Telangana does today, India does tomorrow": CM Reddy welcomes Union Cabinet's decision on caste census

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday lauded the Central government's decision to include caste census in the upcoming national census, saying that today, we have finally proven that what Telangana does today, India will follow tomorrow.

He added that it's a proud moment that Rahul Gandhi's vision has become a policy even in opposition.

In a post on X, CM Reddy said, "Today, finally, we proved that what Telangana Does Today, India will follow tomorrow. It is a proud moment that Rahul Gandhi has shown how his vision has become a policy even in opposition. We are proud that the actions of Telangana government for OBC empowerment have inspired the country and India has agreed to also follow the actions of our state. We congratulate the Central government for deciding to conduct Caste Census as part of the next national census. Thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the Cabinet."

Chief Minister Reddy also credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding the first-ever nationwide caste census during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said Telangana has already taken the lead by conducting a caste survey last year, for the first time since 1931.

"Based on the vision and direction of @RahulGandhi Ji who first demanded a nationwide Caste Census during his historic Bharat Jodo Yatra Telangana is the first State to conduct caste survey last year. This was the first in Independent India, the last one being in 1931 by the British. @INCTelangana took the struggle across the country, including the national capital and protested at Jantar Mantar seeking that the Central government agree for Caste Census," CM Reddy said.

Earlier today, briefing the media about the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that some states have done caste surveys and conducting a census is in the domain of the central government.

He said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census.

Vaishnaw said this will strengthen the social and economic structure of the society while the nation continues to progress.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that Caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country," he said. (ANI)

